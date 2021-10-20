 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $689,000

6 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $689,000

6 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $689,000

Over 1/2 acre in Jenks Southeast! 6 bedrooms, 6 full baths, office, formal dining, studio, game-room/theatre room, 7 garages. M-I-L suite W/ sep entry, private garage & stg. Spacious master has balcony overlooking backyard paradise-3 patios, gas grill, a firepit w/ seating, hot-tub, & Salt-water inground pool! Tons of storage. Great for entertaining or multi-generational home. Indoor saferoom. Amenity list on MLS. Motivated sellers say BRING AN OFFER!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News