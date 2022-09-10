Beautiful One owner home on corner lot, minutes away from the Tulsa Hills Shopping Center! This home offers 6 bedrooms, 4 full baths with additional 1/2 bath down. Living space has full stone fireplace that opens up to the gorgeous kitchen. Home features a second family living room upstairs, an office space up, plus a Theater Room with surround sound. Three bedrooms up and 3 bedrooms down this home has room for everyone! Seller left backyard ready and waiting for that beautiful pool! Due to no fault of seller, home was placed on market in 2021, was removed due to seller needing to move back in for a period of time to allow work to be completed on her new home.
6 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $674,900
