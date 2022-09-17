Beautiful One owner home on corner lot, minutes away from the Tulsa Hills Shopping Center! This home offers 6 bedrooms, 4 full baths with additional 1/2 bath down. Living space has full stone fireplace that opens up to the gorgeous kitchen. Home features a second family living room upstairs, an office space up, plus a Theater Room with surround sound. Three bedrooms up and 3 bedrooms down this home has room for everyone! Seller left backyard ready and waiting for that beautiful pool! Due to no fault of seller, home was placed on market in 2021, was removed due to seller needing to move back in for a period of time to allow work to be completed on her new home.
6 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $669,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
"(Karen) Keith has been a dedicated Oklahoma public servant and resident all of her life. She began earning honors and accomplishment in high school, always bringing honor to our state," says Muskogee resident Jean Murray-Hogan.
“Today our community has suffered a devastating loss. It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the passing of three Charles Page High School students who lost their lives in a traffic accident on the afternoon of Thursday September 15," Sand Springs Public Schools Superintendent Sherry Durkee wrote in a statement released later Thursday.
Ares Muse, 2, was reported missing about 1:30 a.m., and more than 20 agencies assisted in the search for the toddler.
Three Charles Page High School students who died Thursday in a car crash less than a mile from the Sand Springs school were remembered Friday with tears, gratitude and even laughter by friends and family members.
Lori Ann Bailey, 42, is also alleged to have broken into apartment complex mailboxes and used the loot to make fraudulent purchases.
It's the second location of this Tulsa-based restaurant to close in a little more than a year.
Football coach Jonathan Brown: "We just don’t have the guys — male athletes — walking around the building that we used to have.”
Authorities said they located a pill press and ventilation system, thousands of pills, cash and 19 firearms, including three AR-15 rifles, an AK-47 and an Uzi machine gun.
Jenks High School has 21 students, the most of any area district, who will be in the running for the 7,500 National Merit scholarships worth about $30 million, to be awarded in spring 2023.
The new Gilcrease building is not the only city project experiencing higher-than-expected costs caused by inflation and supply chain issues, officials say.