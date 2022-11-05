 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $649,900

  • Updated
6 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $649,900

Beautiful One owner home on corner lot, minutes away from the Tulsa Hills Shopping Center! This home offers 6 bedrooms, 4 full baths with additional 1/2 bath down. Living space has full stone fireplace that opens up to the gorgeous kitchen. Home features a second family living room upstairs, an office space up, plus a Theater Room with surround sound. Three bedrooms up and 3 bedrooms down this home has room for everyone! Seller left backyard ready and waiting for that beautiful pool! Country feel but just moments from downtown!!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ahha Tulsa, Hardesty Arts Center closing

Ahha Tulsa, Hardesty Arts Center closing

Officials with ahha Tulsa, formerly the Arts and Humanities Council of Tulsa, announced Thursday night that it is ceasing operations and closing its Hardesty Arts Center effective Friday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert