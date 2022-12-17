6 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $632,000

Beautiful One owner home on corner lot, minutes away from the Tulsa Hills Shopping Center! This home offers 6 bedrooms, 4 full baths with additional 1/2 bath down. Living space has full stone fireplace that opens up to the gorgeous kitchen. Home features a second family living room upstairs, an office space up, plus a Theater Room with surround sound. Three bedrooms up and 3 bedrooms down this home has room for everyone! Seller left backyard ready and waiting for that beautiful pool! Country feel but just moments from downtown!!