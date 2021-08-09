 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $2,800,000

6 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $2,800,000

6 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $2,800,000

Luxury estate in prestigious Wenmoor, recently updated inside and out. This home boasts every amenity imaginable; home theater, sauna, gym, basketball court, elevator, poker room, wine room with hibachi & much more! Spacious bedrooms, each with ensuite bath. Outdoor living with an incredible pool complete with a grotto, slide, swim-up bar and cabana. Gated courtyard with a 5+ car garage. Geothermal system. COMING SOON - no offers or showings until May 26.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News