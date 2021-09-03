 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $2,600,000

6 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $2,600,000

6 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $2,600,000

Luxury estate in prestigious Wenmoor, recently updated inside and out. This home boasts every amenity imaginable; home theater, sauna, gym, basketball court, elevator, poker room, wine room with hibachi & much more! Spacious bedrooms, each with ensuite bath. Outdoor living with an incredible pool complete with a grotto, slide, swim-up bar and cabana. Gated courtyard with a 5+ car garage. Geothermal system. COMING SOON - no offers or showings until May 26.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Oklahomans dying of COVID nearly 2 times the U.S. rate as 'unnecessary suffering' overwhelms hospitals
State and Regional News

Oklahomans dying of COVID nearly 2 times the U.S. rate as 'unnecessary suffering' overwhelms hospitals

  • Updated

"All of the deaths that we have now ... that burden is not something we should ask anyone to bear — particularly our health care providers," an Oklahoma COVID-19 data expert says.

There is one positive trend that can help boost COVID-19 outlook in Oklahoma. An uptick in vaccinations

Saint Francis pop-up vaccination clinic set for Saturday

TPS reports 108 students with COVID-19 since start of classes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News