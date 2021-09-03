6 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $2,600,000

Luxury estate in prestigious Wenmoor, recently updated inside and out. This home boasts every amenity imaginable; home theater, sauna, gym, basketball court, elevator, poker room, wine room with hibachi & much more! Spacious bedrooms, each with ensuite bath. Outdoor living with an incredible pool complete with a grotto, slide, swim-up bar and cabana. Gated courtyard with a 5+ car garage. Geothermal system. COMING SOON - no offers or showings until May 26.