6 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,550,000

Exclusive Hunter's Pointe Estate. 6 bed, 2 are LG master suites w/full baths & sep showers. 8.5 baths. LG chef's kitchen w/island. LG pantry. Custom crown molding thruout. Study w/built-ins. 3 FP. Sep kitchen downstairs. Theater room w/projection TV. XL exercise room & rec room for ping-pong/billiards. Enclosed veranda overlooking prof landscaped backyard. Sev'l outdoor living spaces. Gunite pool w/spa & equipment house. Extended 4 car garage. Sep small golf cart garage. Perfect for expanded family or MIL

