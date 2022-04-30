6 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,500,000

One of a kind residence made of two custom contemporary farmhouse homes connected by a breezeway sitting on 6 acres in Jenks Schools. Larger home is 2 story with 4 bed, 3.5 baths, designed to entertain, with 4035 sq ft, storm shelter, open living/dining floor plan, screened in patio w/phantom screens that overlooks inground pool & spa. Smaller home is 1913 sq ft with large granite island, 2 bed/2 bath. Residence has 6 car garage, located close to Tulsa Hills. Country living in the city.