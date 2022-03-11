 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,499,000

Located in the premier Bolewood area this beautiful 8,000 sqft home on 1 acre was designed for entertaining with a stunning open ambiance flowing to a sprawling covered back patio w/ FP, spa, heaters, pool & hasty bake! Newly painted throughout with fully equipped Viking Kitchen w/2 dishwashers, butler’s pantry, wet bar, frml dining, theatre, study, split Master & Guest Suites on main level! 5 Bedrooms w/full ensuite baths, Kitchenette, laundry & game up w/private entry.Tornado, sauna, geothermal & MORE!

