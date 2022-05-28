 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,450,000

  • Updated
6 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,450,000

One of a kind residence made of two custom contemporary farmhouse homes connected by a breezeway sitting on 6 acres in Jenks Schools. Larger home is 2 story with 4 bed, 3.5 baths, designed to entertain, with 4035 sq ft, storm shelter, open living/dining floor plan, screened in patio w/phantom screens that overlooks inground pool & spa. Smaller home is 1913 sq ft with large granite island, 2 bed/2 bath. Residence has 6 car garage, located close to Tulsa Hills. Country living in the city.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Laffa Medi-Eastern Restaurant closes

Laffa Medi-Eastern Restaurant closes

Kaiser opened Laffa in 2012, offering her unique approach to Israeli cuisine. It was chosen as the best new restaurant of the year for 2013 by the Tulsa World.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert