6 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $1,050,000

One of a kind, truly customized home in Jenks Southeast schools. Expertly landscaped, copper guttering, outdoor basketball court are a few of the exterior features to mention. Once inside, you’ll be blown away by the home gym and gameroom. The enormous kitchen island with a rare and gorgeous slad of granite. Schedule a tour today!! You don’t want to miss seeing this stunning south Tulsa home.

