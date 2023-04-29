Remarkable lodge inspired lake home is perfect as a vacation home or a primary residence. Less than 2 hrs to OKC. Passing thru a grand entry, the main floor opens into a massive living room with floor to ceiling fireplace & bank of lake facing windows w/ auto blinds. Gourmet kitchen w/ gas cooktop & double oven, nugget ice & builtin fridge. Junior suite & Master suite with access to deck on main floor. Lower level has 4 beds, 2 baths, large common area w/ kitchinette, & a golf sim room. Don't forget to squeeze by golf screen & go up stairs (yes up) to the huge concrete room that's under the garage. It's great for storage or riding out a storm. Don't forget the lower-level deck that has the second-best views of the lake, trumped only by the main floor wraparound deck. Every inch of this estate was planned with purpose, function, and aesthetic in mind. The pictures don't do the views of one of Oklahoma's clearest, cleanest, deepest lakes justice. Schedule a showing to see for yourself!