6 Bedroom Home in Sapulpa - $649,900

Beautiful Gated Home sitting on 4.53 acres just off HWY 33. House offers 6 bedrooms 4 full baths, 3 car garage, large laundry room, 10' ceilings, huge kitchen w/granite, set up for Mother-in-law plan, tons of storage, and privacy. Very Quiet. Lots of room to build shop or pool, or another house to your perfect dream home. You will love the open concept living w/upstairs that is perfect for kids. Come check it out!

