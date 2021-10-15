6 Bedroom Home in Sand Springs - $599,000

Looking for a SHOW stopper? This amazing Lake property IS it! It has it all, including yr. round lake views, next to corps land with trails to the water. Public boat ramp 1/4 mile away or a leased private dock, slips, ramp available across 263rd. 18 mins from Tulsa & 5min to Jellystone. This is a well built home with post-tension foundation, Trek composite decks, French drains, seamless gutters, retaining walls & heated gunite pool, hot tub &firepit. come take a peek before its gone!