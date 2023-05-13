NEW Construction - Luxury Duplex - 3 Bed + 2.5 baths on each side! Live in one side and rent the other! Perfect Investment Property. Stunner in Black Brick, Gray Stucco, White Siding, Black Trim and Window Panes with Coral Door. Beautiful wood & designer tile floors throughout. Carpet in beds. Kitchen Island, Quartz counter tops, Tiled showers. Charming open floor plan that will be dripping in style and within steps of the Library, the New Redbud Park + lots of fun places to shop and eat just a block away in the fantastic Redbud District.