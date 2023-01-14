 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $1,800,000

6 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $1,800,000

Exquisite Ironwood custom home under construction on a premium lot over looking the golf course! The completed price is estimated to be $1,800,000.00 however the sale price will be determined by the point of construction at the time of purchase. Numerus amenities including theater room, steam shower, play room, flex, bonus room, gourmet kitchen and so much more !!!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert