A stunning home located in a gated community in Owasso. This home has a spacious floor plan with many custom features. Including multiple kitchens, 6 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. The 1.12 acre property has a beautiful guest house, in ground pool, fenced in back yard, and a balcony overseeing the back yard. The pool features a slide and a elegant waterfall with plenty of space around for seating.
6 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $1,050,000
