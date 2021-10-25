6 Bedroom Home in Owasso - $1,050,000

A stunning home located in a gated community in Owasso. This home has a spacious floor plan with many custom features. Including multiple kitchens, 6 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. The 1.12 acre property has a beautiful guest house, in ground pool, fenced in back yard, and a balcony overseeing the back yard. The pool features a slide and a elegant waterfall with plenty of space around for seating.