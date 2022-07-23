 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $749,500

  Updated
This beautiful contemporary 2019 custom home in a sought-after gated community has it all. Built-in dog room w/access to dog run, hidden theatre room, custom finishes from top to bottom, 12-person built-in hot tub, large great room, audio/video wired. 6 bed 5 bath, luxurious master bath, gas line for outdoor grill, spray-in insulation, game room, tankless water heater.

