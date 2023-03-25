This breathtaking custom built home is located in the exclusive Frazier lake estates with waterfront views of Bixby's only 5 Acre, spring fed, fully stocked pond w/ fishing dock. Bixby schools, gated community within 15 min of major amenities, this prime location offers the peaceful opportunities of country living w/ the luxury of city amenities. This showstopper boasts wide open spaces, w/ soaring ceilings, custom 8in solid white oak hardwood floors, w/ custom finishes throughout. With 4 outdoor living spaces, you can enjoy panoramic views- overlooking the outdoor kitchen, expansive patio, multiple entertaining spaces & outdoor custom fireplace. Enjoy evenings on the patio, w/ a roaring fireplace, enjoy the wildlife & seasonal changes right from your back porch. The kitchen is centrally located as the showpiece featuring soaring ceilings, custom galley sink, waterfall island, designer pot filler, six burner gas stove, charcoal vent hood filter, reach in refrigerator, luxurious appliances & built in hutch. Designed with lifestyle in mind, this space offers an expansive wet bar, ice maker, open shelving, a designated drink ware dishwasher & wine fridge for ample storage. The game room was designed for multiple entertaining opportunities, with CAT 5 wiring, refrigerator, full prep bar & ample storage, the opportunities are limitless. All of the custom cabinetry features soft close drawers w/ custom hardware. The master features 4 access points to the exterior entertainment space for either a private night on the patio or accessibility to the common areas. The master bath features gorgeous exotic countertops w/ a double insulated tub, expansive shower & designer fixtures throughout. Master closet was custom designed, soft close drawers & custom countertops to highlight your most beloved accessories. The bedrooms are situated for overnight guests, w/ full bathrooms, full quartz showers & walk in closets, truly a masterpiece you must see! HOA dues TBD.