Sapulpa, Tahlequah lead 5A girls field

No. 2 Tahlequah (21-2): Defeated El Reno 73-59 in the area championship game and has won 14 straight games. Tatum Havens and Smalls Goudeau moved from Ada and Tahlequah Sequoyah, respectively, to bolster an already-strong team led by senior Kacey Fishinghawk and juniors Faith Springwater and Lydia McAlvain. Also, 6-foot freshman Kori Kori Rainwater averages 8.4 points and team-leading 6.3 rebounds in her first varsity season.

No. 3 Piedmont (14-5): University of Tulsa signee Delanie Crawford helped lead Wildcats to the 2019 crown and averages 14.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and three assists as a senior. Younger sister Jillian Crawford paces a talented sophomore class, averaging 10.1. Wildcats split with El Reno and Lawton MacArthur — their quarterfinal opponent — and are 7-2 against state tournament qualifiers.

No. 4 Carl Albert (18-5): Junior guard Azya Poole leads the Titans in points per game (12.8) and senior Telicia Traylor averages 8.3 points and 4.8 rebounds.

No. 5 El Reno (14-5): Ashlyn Evans-Thompson helped lead Indians to a state runner-up finish as a freshman and averages a team-best 14.8 points as a junior.