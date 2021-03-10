Sapulpa, Tahlequah lead 5A girls field

CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE
When: Thursday, Friday and Saturday
Where: First-round and semifinal games at Memorial High School, final at ORU Mabee Center.
Thursday's quarterfinals: Sapulpa vs. Shawnee, 2 p.m.; Lawton MacArthur vs. El Reno, 4 p.m.; Tahlequah vs. Carl Albert, 6 p.m.; Piedmont vs. Bishop McGuinness, 8 p.m.
Friday's semifinals: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Saturday's final: 5:30 p.m.
Tickets: $5 per game (Tickets available online at https://www.etix.com/)
2019 champion: Norman
2020 champion: none (tournament canceled)
TEAMS
No. 1 Sapulpa (16-3): Moved to the 5A level after qualifying for last year's 6A state tournament and has been ranked No. 1 most of the season. Defeated No. 2 Tahlequah 67-42 in the Skiatook Invitational final and lost only to 6A's No. 2 Edmond North, No. 3 Union and No. 6 Bixby. Explosive lineup outscored opponents by 38 points per game in one six-game stretch. Senior 6-foot-1 Temira Poindexter shoots 44.6% from 3-point range (54-for-121) and averages 20.8 points. Sophomore standout Stailee Heard averages 15.9 points, a team-leading 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
No. 2 Tahlequah (21-2): Defeated El Reno 73-59 in the area championship game and has won 14 straight games. Tatum Havens and Smalls Goudeau moved from Ada and Tahlequah Sequoyah, respectively, to bolster an already-strong team led by senior Kacey Fishinghawk and juniors Faith Springwater and Lydia McAlvain. Also, 6-foot freshman Kori Kori Rainwater averages 8.4 points and team-leading 6.3 rebounds in her first varsity season.
No. 3 Piedmont (14-5): University of Tulsa signee Delanie Crawford helped lead Wildcats to the 2019 crown and averages 14.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and three assists as a senior. Younger sister Jillian Crawford paces a talented sophomore class, averaging 10.1. Wildcats split with El Reno and Lawton MacArthur — their quarterfinal opponent — and are 7-2 against state tournament qualifiers.
No. 4 Carl Albert (18-5): Junior guard Azya Poole leads the Titans in points per game (12.8) and senior Telicia Traylor averages 8.3 points and 4.8 rebounds.
No. 5 El Reno (14-5): Ashlyn Evans-Thompson helped lead Indians to a state runner-up finish as a freshman and averages a team-best 14.8 points as a junior.
No. 6 Bishop McGuinness (17-4): Played Sapulpa to a 10-point loss in the area championship game and eliminated Will Rogers 56-40 in the consolation final. Raegan Crisp averages 11.6 points and 3.7 assists in her first season at point guard and 6-foot-1 Presley Parker averages 7.8 points and 9.1 rebounds in her fourth starting season.
No. 7 Lawton MacArthur (18-6): Used blistering pressure defense and McKenzie Washington's 13 points to overcome Carl Albert in the area championship game. Highlanders qualify for the first time in four years.
No. 11 Shawnee (12-9): Rallied amazingly from a 25-point deficit in the fourth quarter to nip Altus 50-48 in the area consolation final, advancing to the state tournament for the eighth time in 11 years. Aubrie Megehee scored 13 points and Amaya Martinez hit the deciding 3-pointer with five seconds left.