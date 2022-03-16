5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Big shows at BOK

BOK Center will be a go-to place for concert-goers over the next couple of days.

Dua Lipa is bringing her Future Nostalgia tour to BOK Center on Thursday, March 17.

One night later, Justin Bieber will perform for Beliebers at the downtown Tulsa arena.

For tickets, go to bokcenter.com.

Spring break at Gathering Place

Spring break activities will continue at Gathering Place, Tulsa’s nationally recognized gem, through March 18.

Sponsored by the AEP Foundation on behalf of Public Service Company of Oklahoma, spring break at Gathering Place has expanded its entertainment and event offerings to kids of all ages. For the first time, activities will take place across all 66.5 acres of the park and will include new adventures and educational opportunities never offered before spring break.

As part of the Explore & Imagine program, Gathering Place is partnering with more than 18 local organizations to offer free, hands-on activities themed around nature, art, literacy, wellness and STEAM.

For information, go to gatheringplace,org.

Big Meat Run

Off-roading enthusiasts flock to Grand Lake for the annual Big Meat Run, a two-day ATV and off-roading adventure that takes place near Pensacola Dam in the Langley/Disney area. The 2022 Big Meat Run is Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19. Live music is part of the event. For information, go to grandlakeliving.com.

‘Laughing Wild’ opens at PAC

American Theatre Company will present Christopher Durang’s black comedy, “Laughing Wild,” with performances March 18-27 at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.

The play centers on an altercation at a grocery, as the two somewhat troubled people involved try to explain what really happened, which leads to them comically exposing their own neuroses and fears. While the play was written in the late 1980s, its themes echo the feelings prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

Janet Rutland plays the Rainbow Room

Singer Janet Rutland will open a special volume of the Great American Songbook when she performs “Lyrics by the Bergmans,” her newest cabaret show, 8 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at the Lynn Riggs Theatre, 621 E. Fourth St. The show, part of the Third Thursday in the Rainbow Room cabaret series, will feature songs by the award-winning team of Alan and Marilyn Bergman, whose songs include “The Way We Were,” “The Windmills of Your Mind” and “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life.” Guitarist Randy Wimer will accompany. Tickets are $10. okeq.org.

