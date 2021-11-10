Watch Now: 5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Dan + Shay + you?
You can catch the Grammy-winning duo Dan + Shay, alias Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, Saturday, Nov. 13, at BOK Center.
They’re coming to Tulsa as part of their arena tour.
Dan + Shay released four albums so far in a young career. All four reached No. 1 or No. 2 on the country album chart. For tickets, go to bokcenter.com.
‘American Idols’ teaming up
You saw them on television. Now you can see them in person. Catch “American Idol” alums Clark Beckham and Casey McQuillen in concert 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at The Vanguard, 222 N. Main St. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 day of show.
Beckham has many Oklahoma ties. Since McQuillen’s run on “American Idol,” she has built an anti-bullying program called the You Matter Tour that has been performed before more than 40,000 students and earned her recognition from The United Nations Foundation. Her newest single, “In and Out,” is a duet with Jon McLaughlin.
For tickets, go to thevanguardtulsa.com.
Multiple choice music options
Saturday will have something for music fans across generations.
A tribute to the Beatles will take place at Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (hardrockcasinotulsa.com). Paul Cauthen is performing at Cain’s Ballroom (cainsballroom.com). Stone Temple Pilots, one of the hottest bands of the ‘90s, will be on stage at Skyline Event Center inside Osage Casino (osagecasino.com).
*Update: Stone Temple Pilots canceled the show Thursday.
Inspire Expo
Inspire Expo, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Stokely Event Center, 10111 E. 45th Place, seeks to celebrate and inspire women entrepreneurs and the businesses and nonprofit organizations they have created and lead. The come-and-go event will feature more than 20 vendors, all local and women-led, an auction, live music, food tastings, warm libations courtesy She Brews Coffee House, and a book signing by Lisa Bain of her new book, “It’s Better Out Here.” Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. eventbrite.com.
Shelby Eicher CD release
Tulsa music legend Shelby Eicher will release his latest recording, “Swing,” with a concert and release party, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame, 5 S. Boston Ave. Eicher will be performing with his band Sycamore Swing, with guest vocalists Janet Rutland and Robin Macy. A former member of Roy Clark’s band and a 2019 inductee of the National Fiddler Hall of Fame, Eicher hosts a weekly concert series at the Jazz Hall. shelbyeicher.com.