5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Skaters inside, outside BOK Center

There’s an ice rink outside of BOK Center, courtesy of the Arvest Winterfest. But don’t forget about the ice rink inside. The Tulsa Oilers will play host to the Rapid City Rush on Thursday, Dec. 2, and Friday, Dec. 3, before a home clash against the Wichita Thunder on Sunday, Dec. 5. For tickets and information, go to tulsaoilers.com.

Travis Tritt, Little River Band at Hard Rock

Country music artist Travis Tritt’s body of work includes five No. 1 singles and 15 other top-10 singles. Count on hearing his greatest hits when he performs Saturday, Dec. 4 at Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. A busy few days at the Hard Rock will begin with a Little River Band Show on Wednesday, Dec. 1. For tickets, go to hardrockcasinotulsa.com.

Familiar faces at Cain’s Ballroom

Kyle Nix and RC Edwards have history with each other in the Turnpike Troubadours. Now they’re sharing a double feature at Cain’s Ballroom. Kyle Nix & The 38s with RC & The Ambers will play the historic venue Saturday, Dec. 4. For tickets, go to cainsballroom.com.

Sharp-dressed men at the Cove