5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Meadow Gold Market Day
The monthly Meadow Gold Market Day will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday along 11th Street between Peoria and Utica avenues.
This half-mile stretch of Route 66 is a microcosm of Mother Road, from quirky establishments such as Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios and Decopolis, to fine art galleries, including the newest addition to the neighborhood, The Price Gallery, 1513 E. 11th St.
One can enjoy a meal at one of the district’s restaurants, from the Wildflower Cafe to Ike’s Chili, or sample what is offered at the local food trucks that will be set up during the event.
Austin duo visiting Soundpony
Like free music? Want to start the weekend a couple of days early? Me Nd Adam is playing a free 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 show at the Soundpony, 409 N. Main St.
Me Nd Adam is an Austin-born and bred indie electro-Americana duo with ties to Brooklyn and New Orleans. A debut album (“American Drip, Pt. I”) was released in 2020 via Handwritten Records.
Shoreline Shred mountain bike event
The Claremore Trails Association is hosting Tour de Dirt’s Shoreline Shred, a mountain bike championship series run by racers for racers. Festivities will kick off with a concert on Saturday, Sept. 4, followed by races on Sunday, Sept. 5.
“Hundreds of entrants are expected at this year’s Shoreline Shred, attracting mountain-bike enthusiasts throughout Oklahoma and surrounding states,” said Tanya Andrews, director of Visit Claremore. “Our well-designed bike trails along the shoreline of beautiful Claremore Lake provide the perfect setting for Oklahoma Tour de Dirt competitors.”
The Claremore Collective is sponsoring a free trail concert from 4-8 p.m. Saturday on the Claremore Mountain Bike Trail, 15012 E. 470 Road. Attendees are encouraged to hike, bike or paddle to the event.
Shoreline Shred begins at the trails at 9:30 a.m. Sunday with a kids race. Professional events will follow.
Race-day registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and online registration is available at usacycling.org. More information is also available on Visit Claremore.
Trett Charles performing before TU game
College football is back. So are tailgating and pregame entertainment.
Music artist Trett Charles will perform Thursday on Chapman Commons as part of the Chapman Live Concert Series at Tulsa Golden Hurricane home football games.
Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. for TU’s opener against UC-Davis. Live music, inflatables and a beer garden will open three hours before kickoff.
TU is introducing a new Bud Light Party Porch. It’s an area located in the heart of Chapman Commons. The beer garden-style layout will provide additional atmosphere for the casual tailgater who wants to relax and enjoy pregame festivities.
For tailgating information, call 918-631-4688.
Symphony in the Park & Art Crawl
The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will open its 2021-22 season with its traditional “Symphony in the Park,” a free concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at the Guthrie Green, 111 E. Reconciliation Way.
This year’s theme for the concert, to be conducted by Ron Spigelman, is the American West, and will feature classical and pops compositions, ranging from the theme to the film “Silverado” to Aaron Copland’s iconic score for the ballet “Rodeo.”
The concert, which will conclude with a fireworks display, is taking place amidst the Tulsa Arts District’s First Friday Art Crawl, with the various art venues in the neighborhood debuting new exhibits.
