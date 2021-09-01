5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Meadow Gold Market Day

The monthly Meadow Gold Market Day will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday along 11th Street between Peoria and Utica avenues.

This half-mile stretch of Route 66 is a microcosm of Mother Road, from quirky establishments such as Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios and Decopolis, to fine art galleries, including the newest addition to the neighborhood, The Price Gallery, 1513 E. 11th St.

One can enjoy a meal at one of the district’s restaurants, from the Wildflower Cafe to Ike’s Chili, or sample what is offered at the local food trucks that will be set up during the event.

Austin duo visiting Soundpony

Like free music? Want to start the weekend a couple of days early? Me Nd Adam is playing a free 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 show at the Soundpony, 409 N. Main St.

Me Nd Adam is an Austin-born and bred indie electro-Americana duo with ties to Brooklyn and New Orleans. A debut album (“American Drip, Pt. I”) was released in 2020 via Handwritten Records.

Shoreline Shred mountain bike event