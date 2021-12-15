5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Guitar legend
Growing up in Sweden, Yngwie Malmsteen had no interest in music — at least until he saw Jimi Hendrix performing on TV in 1970. It was a light bulb moment for Malmsteen, a world renowned guitar artist who will perform Friday, Dec. 27 at Tulsa Theater. A Christmas with Blue October show will take place at the same venue on Saturday, Dec. 18. For tickets, go to tulsatheater.com.
Christmas with The Nerve
You’ve got some nerve. Or you will if you go see Christmas with The Nerve at The Venue Shrine.
Doors open at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17. The Nerve released a debut album in June that features 11 original songs and an interesting cover of Gerry Rafferty’s 1978 hit “Baker Street.”
The Nerve has written some new songs and will bring out some past blasts at the upcoming show (21-over). Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at tulsashrine.com.
Winter Wonderland at the Gathering Place
Gathering Place, 2650 S. John Williams Way, will transform into a Winter Wonderland beginning Friday, Dec. 17, with thousands of twinkling lights on the QuikTrip Great Lawn, live holiday music, a winter market with holiday gifts made by local vendors, an elf dance party, and festive food and drinks. Guests can visit ONEOK Boathouse to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus and engage in hands-on activities at the Winter Wonderland workshop for kids of all ages. Activities will change nightly; to keep up with what will be happening, go to: gatheringplace.org.
Christmas meets Star Wars
You can get an early Christmas present — a book! — and taste of a Star Wars-themed Christmas at a Tulsa Pop Kids Christmas light drive-through event Saturday, Dec. 18 at Persimmon Hollow, 6927 S. 115th East Ave. The free event will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. (no ticket required) and a free book will be given to each child.
Persimmon Hollow is the home of Tulsa Pop Kids, a local organization that seeks to improve children’s literacy through pop culture.
Enter from the far westbound lane (no left turns) and organizers ask that you please do not block business and neighborhood entrances.
‘Carol’ at the Drive-In
American Theatre Company last year wasn’t able to present its annual production of “A Christmas Carol” because of COVID-19 restrictions, so the company partnered with the Admiral Twin Drive-In to show a filmed version of the classic holiday story.
That event proved to be popular enough that “A Christmas Carol” will be shown 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-18, at the Admiral Twin Drive-In, 7355 E. Easton Ave. Tickets are $10-$15, with all proceeds going to help fund restoration of the set for “A Christmas Carol.” To purchase: americantheatrecompany.org/acc-at-the-at.
The show also continues live on stage at the Tulsa PAC through Dec. 23. For tickets: tulsapac.com.
