5 to Find: Things to do this week

Meadow Gold Market Day
Get to know one of the city's fastest-growing and more eclectic neighborhoods by visiting Meadow Gold Market Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 6, in the Meadow Gold District, 11th Street between Utica and Peoria Avenue. This half-mile stretch of Route 66 is home to unique boutiques, fine art galleries and workshops, retailers and restaurants, including some of Tulsa's oldest eateries, as well as some of its newest.
Big 12 Wrestling
College wrestlers and fans of collegiate wrestling will converge in downtown Tulsa this weekend. The Big 12 Wrestling Championship is scheduled Saturday and Sunday, March 6 and March 7, at the BOK Center. All fans will be in pod seating, which increases distancing and minimizes fan crossover when entering and exiting seats. For information, go to bokcenter.com.
See filmed-in-Tulsa Golden Globe winner
“Minari,” a movie that was filmed in and around Tulsa, was recently selected as the best foreign language film at the Golden Globe Awards. You can see it at Circle Cinema. Multiple showtimes are available. Check circlecinema.org for specifics.
Tulsa Symphony Fridays at the Loft
The Tulsa Symphony is moving its chamber music series, Fridays at the Loft, from the Flyloft in the Tulsa Arts District to First Presbyterian Church, 709 S. Boston Ave., to provide more space for socially distanced audiences.
The first concert of the season will be at 7 p.m. Friday, March 5, and will feature musicians of the orchestra performing the String Quartet in G major, op.18, no.2, by Beethoven and the Piano Trio No. 2 in C major, op.87, by Brahms.
Tickets are $45 and are available at tulsasymphony.org.
Tulsa Ballet
Tulsa Ballet's "Signature Series" triple-bill program will be performed to limited audiences through March 14 at the company's Studio K Theatre. While tickets may become available, if you want to be sure to see the world-premiere performances of "What If?" by Andrew McNichol and “at the end of” by Yury Yanowsky, along with an encore performance of Jennifer Archibald's "Parhelia," take advantage of the livestream of the Saturday, March 6, performance. The performance begins at 7 p.m., and cost is $25 per household. To purchase and more information, visit tulsaballet.org.
