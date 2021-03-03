5 to Find: Things to do this week

The first concert of the season will be at 7 p.m. Friday, March 5, and will feature musicians of the orchestra performing the String Quartet in G major, op.18, no.2, by Beethoven and the Piano Trio No. 2 in C major, op.87, by Brahms.

Tulsa Ballet

Tulsa Ballet's "Signature Series" triple-bill program will be performed to limited audiences through March 14 at the company's Studio K Theatre. While tickets may become available, if you want to be sure to see the world-premiere performances of "What If?" by Andrew McNichol and “at the end of” by Yury Yanowsky, along with an encore performance of Jennifer Archibald's "Parhelia," take advantage of the livestream of the Saturday, March 6, performance. The performance begins at 7 p.m., and cost is $25 per household. To purchase and more information, visit tulsaballet.org.