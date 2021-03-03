 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 to Find: Things to do this week

5 to Find: Things to do this week

Meadow Gold Market Day

Get to know one of the city's fastest-growing and more eclectic neighborhoods by visiting Meadow Gold Market Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 6, in the Meadow Gold District, 11th Street between Utica and Peoria Avenue. This half-mile stretch of Route 66 is home to unique boutiques, fine art galleries and workshops, retailers and restaurants, including some of Tulsa's oldest eateries, as well as some of its newest.

Big 12 Wrestling

College wrestlers and fans of collegiate wrestling will converge in downtown Tulsa this weekend. The Big 12 Wrestling Championship is scheduled Saturday and Sunday, March 6 and March 7, at the BOK Center. All fans will be in pod seating, which increases distancing and minimizes fan crossover when entering and exiting seats. For information, go to bokcenter.com.

See filmed-in-Tulsa Golden Globe winner

“Minari,” a movie that was filmed in and around Tulsa, was recently selected as the best foreign language film at the Golden Globe Awards. You can see it at Circle Cinema. Multiple showtimes are available. Check circlecinema.org for specifics.

Tulsa Symphony Fridays at the Loft

The Tulsa Symphony is moving its chamber music series, Fridays at the Loft, from the Flyloft in the Tulsa Arts District to First Presbyterian Church, 709 S. Boston Ave., to provide more space for socially distanced audiences.

The first concert of the season will be at 7 p.m. Friday, March 5, and will feature musicians of the orchestra performing the String Quartet in G major, op.18, no.2, by Beethoven and the Piano Trio No. 2 in C major, op.87, by Brahms.

Tickets are $45 and are available at tulsasymphony.org.

Tulsa Ballet

Tulsa Ballet's "Signature Series" triple-bill program will be performed to limited audiences through March 14 at the company's Studio K Theatre. While tickets may become available, if you want to be sure to see the world-premiere performances of "What If?" by Andrew McNichol and “at the end of” by Yury Yanowsky, along with an encore performance of Jennifer Archibald's "Parhelia," take advantage of the livestream of the Saturday, March 6, performance. The performance begins at 7 p.m., and cost is $25 per household. To purchase and more information, visit tulsaballet.org.

What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Heirloom Rustic Ales'  Night Jar, a dark Italian pils

Meet 60 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love in the Tulsa area

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News