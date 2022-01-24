 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $979,000

Stunning fully remodeled 5 bed 4.5 bath 3200 sq ft home property located in S. Tulsa on one-acre, zoned AG, Jenks School district. Open floor plan, beautiful LVP floor, linear LED fireplace, 7.2.4 Dolby Atmos theatre w/133” screen surround sound. Gorgeous Kitchen w/stainless appliances & huge island w/waterfall edge table. Primary suite w/ LED fireplace, amazing bathroom, & theater. 1500 sq ft detached 3 car garage w/ living area that includes a kitchenette, full bath w/fully tiled shower & a nice closet.

News Alert