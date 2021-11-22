 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $969,000

Delightful, inviting, light filled family home w/panoramic pool views in the heart of Jenks SE gated Addition! Grand entrance draws you into a beautifully appointed expansive living, w/2 fireplaces, great room & dining served by a chef’s dream kitchen! 1rst floor boasts quaint flex room, Lux Master Suite, fantastic Exercise Rm/Guest Suite, Formal Study & Dining. 2nd Floor central game w/3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 attics. Backyard oasis offers FP, cooking center, pool w/fountain & large play yard!Safe Rm!

