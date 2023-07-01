Modern luxurious construction located in midtown Tulsa. 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, in addition to office, large game room and theatre room. 3 car garage and large backyard with enough space to add a Pool or Spa. Updated hardwood flooring throughout both levels ( November 2021), updated tile flooring and fixtures in Master Bath and his/her closets (November 2021), & updated backyard patio expansion/landscaping (May 2022).
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $949,000
