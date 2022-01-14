 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $929,900

5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $929,900

5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $929,900

Beautiful Home w/ Grand double door entry. Wood floors throughout main living. Large office w/French door, formal dining. Gourmet Kitchen w/ huge island and eating area. Large butler's pantry & beautiful SS appliances. Great room w/ stone fireplace & built-ins. Master & MIL down w/ private bath. Drop zone & Laundry connected to master closet. 2 game rooms & 3 bedrooms up. Gunite saltwater diving pool & spa, covered patio. Large yard w/ exterior storage closet.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert