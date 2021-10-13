 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $925,000

Custom built contemporary masterpiece. 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, theatre room, large game room, open living/kitchen/dining with oversized island, large outdoor living with pool, laundry work room with desk and crafting space. Come walk and feel the difference that a thoughtful design can make.

