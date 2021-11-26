 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $925,000

Incredibly maintained stone/brick home built by Cozort. Seated on a wooded, scenic lot partially surrounded by greenbelt on rear and side. Quality amenities, practical space throughout. Main living room leads into kitchen and large bonus room, potential to expand into a great room. Kitchen has granite, functional island, plentiful cabinets. 5 bed, 5.5 bath. Exercise room, huge craft room, walk in closets, and lots of storage. 5 car parking: 3 front, 2 rear.

