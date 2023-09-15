*Impressive Estate in the highly sought-after Silver Chase neighborhood* SELLER OFFERING $10K TOWARD CLOSING COSTS OR ALLOWANCE OF BUYER CHOICE. On almost an acre, this updated home has it all: 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, 3+ living areas, modern chef's kitchen with professional appliances, wet bar, office, pool and outdoor living spaces, sprinkler system, and 3 car garage. The first floor mother-in-law suite has its own separate entrance. The home was designed for large gatherings and entertaining with ample living and dining spaces both indoors and outdoors. You will love the lighting and design choices throughout including local artist Carolyn Finch's wall paint in several rooms. This home has a new 50-year roof and a new hot water heater. Jenks schools.