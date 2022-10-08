 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $879,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $879,000

COMING SOON No showings or offers until 10/6. Amazing Transitional home with extensive moldings and hardwood floors! Two story entry leads to large open family room, kitchen and Breakfast room . Home features 2 interior stone fireplaces, in family room and breakfast room. Gourmet kitchen has large center Island, Double ovens and large refrigerator/freezer. Flex front room c/b second living/study or formal dining. Oversized Master bedroom, w/ bath w/ his her vanities and separate closets. Adjacent laundry room. Guest suite down. Upstairs includes Large game room over garage, 3 bedrooms, 1 w/private bath. Oversized bedroom c/b Theatre room (plumbed for extra bath) Outdoors host an oversized saltwater pool w/water features. Outdoor kitchen and large treed yard. Very Private... 4 plus car garage.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McLain High School cancels classes for Monday

McLain High School cancels classes for Monday

Tulsa Public Schools' board of education canceled Monday night's regularly scheduled meeting. A spokeswoman for the district confirmed Monday afternoon that the cancelation was due to Friday night's shooting.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert