5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $879,000

COMING SOON No showings or offers until 10/6. Amazing Transitional home with extensive moldings and hardwood floors! Two story entry leads to large open family room, kitchen and Breakfast room . Home features 2 interior stone fireplaces, in family room and breakfast room. Gourmet kitchen has large center Island, Double ovens and large refrigerator/freezer. Flex front room c/b second living/study or formal dining. Oversized Master bedroom, w/ bath w/ his her vanities and separate closets. Adjacent laundry room. Guest suite down. Upstairs includes Large game room over garage, 3 bedrooms, 1 w/private bath. Oversized bedroom c/b Theatre room (plumbed for extra bath) Outdoors host an oversized saltwater pool w/water features. Outdoor kitchen and large treed yard. Very Private... 4 plus car garage.