5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $875,000

Gorgeous estate on 15 acres. Overlooking a private stocked pond accompanied with a deck & water feature. Wooded Country Living, yet only minutes from Downtown Tulsa. Totally remodeled. Granite throughout kitchen & baths. Theatre room. Gameroom. Jacuzzi tub. Huge Primary suite plus 2nd large bedroom down. Lots of windows -thermal. Wood flooring. Induction cooktop, whole house stereo system. Gated entry, private drive.

