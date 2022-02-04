5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $825,000

Luxury and Elegance awaits you in this gorgeous traditional home in gated Cross Timbers at Wind River. From the breathtaking entry to the back-yard oasis, the home features an open floor plan with designer finishes, 12’ ceilings, 2 indoor fireplaces, exotic hardwoods, custom textured walls, travertine flooring, wine room, theater and many upgrades throughout. Master bed and spa like bath include 3 walk-in closets. Outdoor features kitchen, fireplace, covered patio and plunge pool.