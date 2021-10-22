 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $825,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $825,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $825,000

Spectacular updated South Tulsa home in Bixby school district sitting on a corner lot inside a gated community! Updated by an award winning interior design company with stunning amenities throughout. Kitchen has a marble waterfall island that over looks the living room. Perfect outdoor living space to entertain or relax by the pool and the fireplace. Giving a free design consultation with ME Design, the designer who updated the home to the next home buyer!!! AS-IS condition at this price.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News