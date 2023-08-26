Elevate your lifestyle in the esteemed GATED Estates of Ravenwood! This meticulously crafted home rests gracefully on a lush .53-acre wooded lot, a tranquil haven conveniently located near the intersection of 111th & Sheridan. A verdant greenbelt envelops the property, adding a touch of serenity to the setting. Designed with discerning tastes in mind, this residence embodies sophistication at every turn. The intelligently designed 1st floor encompasses a master suite, a guestroom for hosting, a spacious office for productivity, and a sunroom that bathes the interior in warm natural light. In times of uncertainty, an interior storm shelter provides unparalleled security and peace of mind. Outdoor enthusiasts and entertainers alike will find solace in the covered outdoor living area. Imagine relaxing by the fireplace or grilling up your favorites in this enchanting space. Golf enthusiasts will be delighted by the presence of a putting green, a sanctuary for honing your skills amidst nature's beauty. The property's south-facing orientation not only ensures abundant natural light but also presents the perfect canvas for envisioning a future pool, adding a new dimension of luxury. At the heart of the home lies the chef's kitchen, adorned with custom cabinets that seamlessly blend functionality and aesthetics. The master bedroom exudes elegance and comfort, a sentiment echoed by the accompanying spa-like ensuite bathroom. Every corner of this home speaks to indulgence, with spa-inspired bathrooms promoting relaxation and rejuvenation. As you ascend to the 2nd floor, three bedrooms and two baths provide comfortable accommodations for family and guests. The game room, complete with a convenient kitchenette, offers endless possibilities for leisure and entertainment. This residence harmonizes opulence, comfort, and convenience, creating an unrivaled living experience.