5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $785,000

Custom build in desirable gated Waterstone. 5 bed, 4 full 2 half baths, two living areas, office with fireplace, wet bar, theatre room, & custom playroom with hidden stairwell & tunnel through attic! This home features ten ft side walls, 8 ft interior doors, full tile showers, granite countertops throughout, hand scrapped wood floors, and several other upgraded finishes. Enjoy entertaining outdoors with the covered patio with vaulted ceilings, heated saltwater pool with grotto and hot tub, & playground.

