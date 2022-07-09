 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $759,000

New Construction home located in beautiful, gated, Oakmont Estates! Boasting 5 bedrooms (or 4 with Flex room) and 3.5 bathrooms, this gorgeous home also offers a game room, private study, formal dining, family room, open kitchen and abundant storage. Bright and light throughout showcasing neutral tones and warm comfort. 16 seer AC, 95% furnaces and Low E Argon windows. Completion estimate, August 2022, Still time to customize this amazing home!

