Location! Location! Location! Incredible golf course view ~ nestled on the 17th fairway! You’ll love this beautiful Home with a stunning backyard oasis that is 100% entertainment and amenable to parties of all seasons. This home is approx 4937 sq ft & situated on over an acre in the desirable Oak Country Estates in Tulsa. In the last couple of years, the sellers have spent a lot of money on exterior upgrades. Enjoy hosting both family and friends in the resort style backyard with an inground swimming pool, heated lap pool, large hot tub, gazebo, pool house, cabana, massive covered patio with firepit, outdoor kitchen, new custom exterior paint and so much more! The spacious main level features open dramatic 18 ft ceilings with an abundance of windows allowing natural light throughout the home. The floorplan allows for an open flow in the main living areas. The main level has a grand entry & spacious living room with brick fireplace, a sitting room or open office area, a spacious kitchen & well lit eat-in area with built-in bookcases, entertaining bar, an additional fireplace, & gorgeous views of the backyard. The Master suite has a fireplace & large master ensuite with a spacious walk in closet. The impressive wood paneled library has a fireplace, built in bookcases & French doors leading to the backyard. The upper level is complete with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a big floored attic space. There is an additional private staircase leading to a flex room with bathroom which is ideal for an optional fifth bedroom, exercise, or game room. Not only does the handsome full brick exterior and elevation inspire you, but the expansive 3 car garage, extra long driveway, and circular driveway offer ample parking space to accommodate guests. Great neighborhood and excellent location near Oaks Country Club, Golf Course, Camp Loughridge, Turkey Mountain, and Tulsa Hills with easy access to highway 75. The possibilities are endless making this a must-see home!