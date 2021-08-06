 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $750,000

Timeless estate in prestigious South Tulsa gated community. One owner home with recent updates made for the new owner to love! All new carpet, refinished hardwood floors, designer lighting throughout, new backsplash, and now move in ready! 5beds each with private bath, formal, study, craft room, game & media. Backyard pergola & outdoor kitchen, Master suite complete with sitting area overlooking mature backyard view, ready for you!

