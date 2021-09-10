 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $749,500

  Updated
Beautifully updated and ready for you in Midtown Tulsa. 3 Living areas, 2 large dining areas, 5 bedrooms and 5 baths, vaulted ceiling with wood beams, lots of natural light, chef's kitchen with so much storage. Outside is like being at a resort offering a stunning pool (2021) with ambient lighting, waterfalls and spa. Covered patio, porches, extended patios, pool deck, stone pathways, beautiful mature landscaping & lighting, quiet and private. 2 car garage will fit 2 large size suvs. Separate workshop

