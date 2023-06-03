New Construction one of a kind plan! Oversized Vaulted Kitchen Family room w/ Beams, Fireplace and Hardwoods. Large adjacent Breakfast room, Large enough for Formal Dining! Study and Guest Suite on First floor. Master Suite w/ tray ceiling, master bath w/ his & her vanities, large soaking tub , master closet walks thru to laundry room. Upstairs host 3 large bedrooms, Pullman bath and game room over garage. Great Yard!
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $729,000
-
- Updated
