5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $725,000

"NEW PRICE!" You’ll love this custom Paragon home in Jenks SE, gated Wind River w/many luxury features! 3 bedroom suites down & 2 huge suites up. Gourmet kit w/new GE Profile fridge! Lrg office w/outside entry & upstairs hobby room/2nd office! New hardwoods added to compliment freshly refinished original, new carpet. Outdoor kitchen w/FP. 120’ screen in Media room w/seating & equipment. Tornado shelter & gun safe. Game room with space for a mancave & pool table. 6 person Hot spring spa for entertaining!

