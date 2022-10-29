5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $704,900

Exceptional new construction home on a private lot (no one directly behind!) This well-thought-out and award-winning floor plan offers over 4,600sf of living space and has 5 large bedrooms, 4.5 baths, Study, Formal Dining, Game Room and Theater Room. There are 2 bedrooms down and 3 bedrooms up. The large Master suite includes a sitting area, gorgeous bath with soaking tub, walk-in closet, and utility that connects to closet. Upstairs, there are 3 large bedrooms, all with private sink or full bath areas (1 bath is Pullman). There is also a Game Room, as well as Theater Room upstairs. Large covered patio features outdoor fireplace and ample space for outdoor living and dining. Lot does not back up to anyone, so privacy is great.