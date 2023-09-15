The only home available in Stonebrooke Estates! First floor primary and guest suite, first floor office w French doors. Five bedrooms, 4 baths. Game room, 3 beds and 2 baths up. Open floor plan. Large island kitchen is open to the great room, includes dry bar and large pantry. Plantation shutters throughout, refinished hardwood floors, newer carpet, and new paint, this home is move in ready! Manicured landscaping, fountain, outdoor fireplace, covered patio. Stonebrooke Estates is conveniently located within a15 min drive to downtown, 6 minutes to Tulsa Hills Shopping area and in Jenks Public Schools.
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $699,500
