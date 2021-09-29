 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $685,000

Marvelous Waterstone Estate w/Outdoor Living, Pergola & Fireplace. 2 bedrooms down, extensive hardwoods, high ceilings, rustic beams, beautiful moldings, custom built-ins & designer lighting! Culinary kitchen boasts 5-burner gas cooktop, pot filler, 2 convection ovens, 2 pull-out spice racks, walk-in pantry w/appliance station & large breakfast room with window seat. Spacious Great Room features rustic cross beams, dry-stack stone fireplace flanked by furniture-style built-ins & large wall of windows. Vaulted dining with statement chandelier, granite butler’s pantry, handsome study, gym, game room, theater & wet bar. Luxe master includes dual head shower, 2 granite vanities, walk-in closet for 2 & laundry access. Exquisite landscaping in front and backyards. Massive 3-car garage & dog run w/turf.

