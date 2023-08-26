Exceptional new construction home boasting bright & airy interiors and meticulous attention to details. Built by award-wining Southern Homes, this spacious home includes 5 bedrooms (2 down & 3 up), 4 Full baths (1 Pullman), and 1 half baths, as well as choice of formal dining or a study and a large upstairs game room. Open and airy, this home is filled with natural light throughout. A true Great Room plays the starring role with a large custom kitchen on one end and the fireplace and living room on the opposite. The spacious family room with fireplace opens to the porch with large French doors lead to the outside creating a seamless flow between indoor and outdoor living & entertaining spaces. The heart of the home, the kitchen, features a large center island, upgraded appliances, custom cabinets, marble tile, and a dream pantry equipped with granite counters, electric outlets, and plenty of storage. A convenient first floor primary suite provides a private sanctuary, a luxurious bathroom and walk-in closet. Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms with great storage in each. Two of the bedrooms are connected via Pullman bath, and the 5th bedroom (or optional office) enjoys a hall bath right next to it. The large Game Room offers additional entertainment and living space for the upstairs inhabitants. The amazing covered back patio was built with entertaining and comfort in mind. Outdoor fireplace is the perfect focal point for the living room or dining set up and has TV outlets should you want the TV there. The fantastic Sunset Hills neighborhood features an active HOA, swimming pool, Tennis Court, and Fishing ponds. Don’t Miss it! Agent related to Seller.